Gardaí are investigating a series of burglaries that happened on Thursday the 30th of December in Kilkenny.

A house was broken into in the Skehana area of Castlecomer between 3pm and 11pm. A large sum of money was taken.

A car was also entered in Edenvale Estate and a wallet was stolen between 11am and 6pm.

Gardaí are asking anyone with information to contact them.