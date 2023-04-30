KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault during a soccer match in Dublin

A man in his thirties received hospital treatment, following the incident at Clonshaugh Park.

Photo of Ethna Quirke Ethna Quirke30/04/2023

It’s believed to have taken place during a Unidare cup match, between Celtic United and St. Brendan’s United.

David Sneyd, football reporter with the 42.ie, says one player had blood coming from his neck.

