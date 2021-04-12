KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Gardaí are investigating burglary at a commercial premises in Ballyfoyle, County Kilkenny
They're also keen to speak with occupants of a white van seen in the area
Gardaí are investigating a burglary at a commercial premises in County Kilkenny over the weekend.
It happened in the Ballyfoyle area between 11pm on Saturday and 2:30am on Sunday morning.
A stock take’s due to take place to ascertain what if anything was taken.
And Gardaí are keen to speak to the occupants of a white van seen in the area at the time.
Anybody with information should contact their local garda station.