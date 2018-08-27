Gardaí are investigating reports that the new Rose of Tralee was racially abused

An investigation is underway into reports that the new Rose of Tralee was racially abused on a night out in Kilkenny this weekend.

Waterford Rose Kirsten Mate Maher, who is from Mullinavat, was crowned winner at the International festival only last Tuesday.

KCLR news understands she was in a city takeaway on Saturday night when the incident happened.

Gardaí have confirmed that such an incident was reported to them and they are investigating.