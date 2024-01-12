Gardaí are investigating two collisions over the weekend that maybe connected

Gardaí are appealng for witness to two seperate road collisions that happened last weekend.

The incidents happened on the Freshford road between 12.30am and 1.30am early on Sunday morning between Bishops Hill and St Lukes hospital. The wall in an estate was knocked during one of the collisions. Gardaí believe the incidents maybe connected.

Garda Andy Neil is appealing for witnesses who may have been socialising and seen something or were travelling in a taxi or may have dash cam footage to come forward.