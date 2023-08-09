Gardaí are searching for a 15-year-old boy missing from Laois

A 15-year-old boy has gone missing from County Laois.

Gardaí are appealing for information on the whereabouts of Ronan McNamara, who was last seen in Timahoe yesterday afternoon.

Ronan is described as being around 5 foot 6 inches in height, medium build, with brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing a dark grey hooded top, black tracksuit pants, and black runners.

Anyone with any information on Ronan’s whereabouts is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda station.