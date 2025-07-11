Gardaí in Wicklow investigating recent assaults in the Arklow area have made a number of arrests in connection with these incidents.

Yesterday, Thursday 10th July 2025, Gardaí responded to a report of assault on Abbey Street at approximately 4:20pm.

A man, aged in his 30s, was brought to St. Vincent’s University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Five men were subsequently arrested in connection with this and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984, at Garda Stations in the Co. Wicklow and Co. Wexford areas.

One of the men (20s) has since been charged and is due to appear before a special sitting of Bray District Court this afternoon, Friday 11th July 2025.

The four other men (20s, 30s, 40s) remain detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Prior to this incident, Gardaí are investigating an assault in Arklow on Saturday 28th June 2025 in which a male received serious injuries.

Two people were arrested as part of this investigation and one male (30s) appeared before Bray District Court on Monday 30th June 2025.

On Monday 7th July 2025, Gardaí were alerted to an assault in Arklow where a male was seriously injured.

Two men (20s, 40s) have been arrested as part of this investigation and are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Garda stations in Co. Wicklow.

A number of premises were searched under warrant in the Wexford/Wicklow division this morning in connection with these incidents and a quantity of suspected crack cocaine was seized by Gardaí. The seized drugs will be forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

Investigations are ongoing.