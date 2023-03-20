Gardaí called to a Carlow town licenced premises on St Patrick’s night say no offences or injuries were disclosed

Gardaí were called to attend at a licenced premises on Tullow Street in Carlow town on Friday night.

It followed reports of a possible assault of a female at approximately 11:20pm.

They say however that on arrival a short time later, it transpired that no assault had occurred. No injuries were reported and no offences disclosed.

In general, there were no major issues reported in either Carlow or Kilkenny across the St Patrick’s festivities.

About ten parades took place locally with a number of other associated events, many drawing large crowds including some overseas visitors and Irish tourists.