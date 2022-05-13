Gardaí “concerned” for teenager missing from Celbridge, Co Kildare

Gardaí say they’re concerned for a teenager who’s missing from Co Kildare.

16-year-old Celbridge-based Khadijah Kuhnel hasn’t been seen since Wednesday, 4th May.

She’s described as being 5’ 4” in height, of a slim build with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.