Carlow Fire and Rescue Service has officially launched a new Wildland Firefighting All-Terrain Vehicle designed to tackle fires in remote and difficult-to-access locations.

The specialist Polaris Ranger ATV was unveiled in Bagenalstown and at the Nine Stones on Mount Leinster by Cathaoirleach of Muinebheag Municipal District, Cllr Michael Doran, and Carlow County Council Director of Services Padraig O’Gorman.

The vehicle can carry three firefighters, 250 litres of water, firefighting equipment and a 50-metre hose, allowing crews to reach wildfires far more quickly than before.

It will work alongside the service’s thermal imaging drones, which can rapidly locate fires, monitor their spread and improve firefighter safety.

Chief Fire Officer Ben Woodhouse said wildland fires are becoming more common due to climate change, adding that the new equipment will help firefighters respond faster while reducing the impact of fires on the environment and wildlife.

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