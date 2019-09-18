Gardai contacted by Dawn Meats over presence of masked men at South Kilkenny plant blockade

Dawn Meats says it’s contacted local Gardai in relation to concerns about the presence of masked individuals manning the blockade outside its plants in Grannagh.

They say just hours after a deal was agreed with farmer groups over the weekend, protestors hiding their identity with balaclavas appeared on the gates, and continue their protest today.

The company claims the action over the past three weeks has forced them to temporarily lay off over 300 workers at the plant last week adding that farmers who want to sell their factory-ready cattle are unable to deliver them for slaughter, with the business unable to fulfill the customer orders on which the factory and the livelihoods of its employees depend.