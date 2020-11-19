Gardaí continue to appeal for witnesses to Tuesday’s crash that left a Kilkenny man dead

Gardai still need to talk to anyone who might have been driving on the N-76 on Tuesday morning before 11 o’clock.

James Cody Junior, who’s in his forties & is from the Sion Road in Kilkenny, died after his silver Ford Fusion left the road while travelling towards Callan just outside Killamery.

A number of people have already contacted the local Garda station to help with the investigation.

But Roads Policing Inspector Anthony Farrell says they’re still trying to gather more information telling KCLR News “”Anybody who was on the road between Ninemilehouse and Callan, along the townland of Kiltalahan, particularly people that might have dashcam footage, be it lorries or motor vehicles, we’d appeal for their assistance”.

He adds “A number of people have contacted Kilkenny Garda Station offering information, we’d like to thank people for that, but we’re just renewing our appeal now, if there’s anybody else that has any information that could help us with the investigation we’d really appreciate your support”.