Gardaí are continuing their investigations into yesterday’s fatal crash in County Tipperary.

A motorcyclist aged in his seventies was killed in the incident which also involved a van – it happened just after 11am on the N24 at Cahir.

No other injuries were reported at the time.

The road was closed for a time while a technical examination was carried out.

Anybody who was in the area at the time or who might have footage between 10:45 and 11:15am is asked to make it available to investigating gardaí: Cahir Garda Station on (052) 7445630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.