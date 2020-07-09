Gardai found 26 potential breaches of Covid-19 restrictions in pubs last weekend

Gardaí found 26 potential breaches of COVID-19 restrictions in pubs last weekend.

They carried out almost 7,000 checks in licensed premises and of those around 2,700 were open.

In some cases, Gardai found customers drinking alcohol but no evidence of food being consumed.

While in other cases, there were large groups at a table with little to no social distancing.

Patricia Callan from Drinks Ireland says only a small number of pubs are breaching the rules:

She said “Everyone has worked really hard to put the measures in place to ensure it’s going to be a really safe experience, they follow the HSE guidelines and the idea that only 26 out of the 2,700 that are now open (breached the rules), that is a good outcome in one way in that it’s only 26, but even one too risky”.