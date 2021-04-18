Gardaí have seized 11 horses in the Castlecomer area of North Kilkenny as part of a planned farmland search.

A planned search was carried on a farmland, under the Animal Health & Welfare Act, by Gardai in Kilkenny including the Department of Agriculture, ISPCA, KSPCA, and My Lovely Horse Rescue. A number of horses have been rescued and a full investigation into breaches of the 2013 Act is now underway.

Gardai would like to thank all those who assisted in the operation and those who are now attempting to rehabilitate the horses.