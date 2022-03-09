Gardaí in Carlow appeal for information on car they chased for a short time early this morning following incident in Bagenalstown

Gardaí in Co Carlow are appealing for information regarding a car they chased for a short time this morning following an incident in Bagenalstown.

The attempted break-in happened between 2am and 2:20am at a business at Market Square.

Garda Joe Reville on KCLR Live says that “They were attempting to force the shutter on the front of the premises, both males wearing balaclavas, and when gardaí got to the scene there both males got into a silver Audi A5 and left in the direction of the Fenner Road there in Carlow”.

He adds “There was a short pursuit by gardaí but the car was travelling at high speeds and gardaí lost sight of them, they were only able to get a partial reg of the vehicle, luckily there was no entry gained to the jewellers but there was slight damage to the shutter and I’d say if the people living around Market Square and the guards hadn’t got there when they did it might be a lot worse this morning”.

Garda Reville has this appeal; “If you’ve CCTV footage maybe they might have got a better reg of the vehicle or maybe the lads were a bit careless before they put the balaclavas on so hopefully if anyone living in the area can assist us or anybody with any kind of dashcam spotted this vehicle leaving the scene this mornign we’d be so grateful for their assistance”.