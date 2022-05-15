Gardaí in Carlow appeal for witnesses following an assault in the town in the early hours of Sunday morning

Gardaí in Carlow are appealing for information from the public following a violent assault in the town.

A male was attacked near the Potato Market in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Gardaí are appealing for any information about this incident, and in particular are asking anyone who was in the vicinity of the Potato Market between 12.45am and 1.30am on Saturday evening/early Sunday morning and may have witnessed anything, to contact them.