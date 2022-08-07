Gardai in Carlow have arrested two men and seized a large quantity of Cannabis

Gardai in Carlow and Tipperary have arrested two men and seized about 300,000 euro worth of Cannabis.

An operation targeting organised crime locally began shortly before 11am yesterday when officers stopped a car on the M7.

They found around 100,000 euro worth of cannabis in a hidden compartment in the boot and arrested both occupants of the car.

A follow up search at a home on the Tullow Road in Carlow uncovered around 200,000 euro worth of cannabis, also hidden inside a car.

The two arrested men, in their 40s and 30s, are being held at Nenagh Garda Station for questioning.