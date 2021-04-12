KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Gardaí in Carlow looking to return dogs to their owners
Anybody with information's asked to get in touch by email only
Gardaí in Carlow are looking to return a number of pets to their rightful owners.
It’s after a local Detective Unit recovered a number of dogs as part of an ongoing investigation.
Now they’re looking to get them home, or at least to find out more regarding their origins.
Check the photos below and if you recognise any please contact by email only [email protected]