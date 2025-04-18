A major Garda Roads Policing Operation is under way for the Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

It will target dangerous drivers with a focus on driving under the influence of drugs and alchol, speeding, and the use of mobile phones while driving.

ADVERTISEMENT

With one-in-three of those killed or seriously injured on Irish Roads so far this year being aged under thirty, younger drivers are being urged to take particular care.

Divisional Roads Policing Inspector, Paul Donohue has warned of the potential consequences for those tempted to drink and drive over the bank holiday weekend:

“You need to think about the consequences before you do the action. If you’re going to drink alcohol, just leave your car at home. Get a taxi, get public transport or get someone to collect you. Because otherwise you’re going to find yourself before the courts and you’ll have a mandatory three year disqualification most likely. That’s a long time to be off the road”