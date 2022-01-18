Gardaí in Kilkenny and Carlow warn of busy start to the new year with fraudulent activity

It seems the prevalence of scam calls and texts last year has followed us into 2022.

Gardaí in Kilkenny and Carlow are warning of an increase in such activity in recent weeks.

In fact their statistics show there’s been a 61% rise in smishing or vishing offences in the first 10 days of 2022, in comparison with the same period in 2021.

The advise remains to be wary of such messages even if they seem genuine and never to click on a link or give away your personal data in such circumstances.

