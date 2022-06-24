KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Gardaí in Kilkenny investigating videos which appear to show a young male being assaulted
Gardaí in Kilkenny say that they’re aware of videos circulating online which appear to show a young male being assaulted.
It was brought to their attention in recent days and one video is already subject to an investigation.
Another report was made to the city station just yesterday.
A Garda spokesperson’s told KCLR News that investigations are ongoing.