Gardaí in Kilkenny investigating videos which appear to show a young male being assaulted

Another report was made to the city station just yesterday

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace24/06/2022
Kilkenny Garda Station (Google Maps)

Gardaí in Kilkenny say that they’re aware of videos circulating online which appear to show a young male being assaulted.

It was brought to their attention in recent days and one video is already subject to an investigation.

Another report was made to the city station just yesterday.

A Garda spokesperson’s told KCLR News that investigations are ongoing.

