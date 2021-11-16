Gardaí in Wicklow seek help in tracing missing man whose welfare they’re concerned about

UPDATE (7:05am, 16th November: Gardaí say this man has been located safe and well).

Gardaí in Co Wicklow are looking for help in locating a 60-year-old man.

Colin Owens has been missing from his Bray home since 11pm on Sunday, 14th November and his family’s concerned for his welfare.

He’s described as being 5’10” in height, of strong build and is bald. When last seen he was wearing blue jeans and a black jumper.

Colin’s understood to have access to a red Peugeot 508 car with a 202D registration.

Anybody with information is asked to contact any Garda station or the confidential line: 1800 666 111.