Gardaí are appealing for information following a burglary in the Wallslough area of Kilkenny.

The incident occurred yesterday between 8:30am and 4pm.

The homeowner returend to discover a number of power tools and sports equipment were stolen from a shed.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious, or who may have dashcam or doorbell footage from the area, is asked to contact Kilkenny Gardaí on 056 777 5000.