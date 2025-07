Gardaí are investigating two fuel thefts from vehicles in Kilkenny.

The incidents occurred in the early hours of Monday morning and Tuesday morning.

One incident took place in Purcells Inch, where a man was seen siphoning fuel from a parked truck.

The second theft happened at woodsgift near Urlingford.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have been in either area around that time to get in touch with Kilkenny Garda Station, on (056) 777 5000.