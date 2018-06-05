Gardaí investigate sex assault allegation in Bagenalstown

Gardaí are investigating an alleged sexual assault on a woman in Bagenalstown in the early hours of Monday morning.

A road near the Fairgreen in the town was closed off yesterday while Gardaí also carried out door-to-door inquiries in the area.

The incident is alleged to have happened between 12 midnight on Sunday and 2am on Monday morning.

Anyone with information should contact Bagenalstown Gardaí on 059 9721212 or Carlow Gardaí on 059 9136620 or the Garda Confidential line 1800 666111.