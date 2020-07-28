Gardai investigating a death after an incident in Tipperary and Kilkenny on Sunday

Gardaí are investigating the death of a man following a number of incidents in Tipperary and Kilkenny on Sunday

It’s understood the man was injured in an incident in Killenaule on Sunday and was brought to hospital by ambulance.

He was later found on the motorway in Urlingford and Gardai say they brought him to a house in the Chapelfield estate for his safety.

Following a disturbance at the house in Urlingford, he was brought to Saint Lukes Hospital where he died from his injuries,

A foresic examination has been carried at the house in the Chapelfield estate while door to door enquiries have also taken place in the estate.

Gardaí say they are not treating the incident as sinister but say the matter is still under investigation.