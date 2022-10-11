Gardaí investigating allegations of assault in Kilkenny city

A woman was punched in the face and kicked during a broad daylight attack in Kilkenny.

Gardaí have confirmed they are investigating allegations of an assault at lunchtime on Tuesday last week.

It happened on Poyntz Lane between 1pm and 2pm

A woman says she was kicked in the ribs and punched in the face by another woman who was not known to her.

Kilkenny Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the vicinity and might have information to contact the Station.