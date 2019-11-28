Gardaí investigating attempted armed robbery of Cash-in-Transit van in Tullow, Carlow

There’s been an attempted armed robbery of a cash in transit van in Tullow this afternoon.

Gardaí believe two people were involved and one of them is believed to have been carrying a handgun.

It happened shortly after 3.30pm on Bridge Street while the van was attending the AIB branch there.

They fled empty handed in a dark coloured Toyota Yaris in the direction of the Bunclody Road initially but that car has now been discovered burnt out in the Cullahowen Housing Estate.

Two people dressed in black were seen fleeing from it.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them immediately.