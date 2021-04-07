Gardaí investigating burglary on grounds of Castlecomer Golf Club in North Kilkenny last night

Gardaí are investigating a burglary on the grounds of Castlecomer Golf Club last night.

They were alerted after an alarm went off at about 11:45pm.

A number of items were noticed missing from a shed there.

Garda Joe Revelle says a vehicle was seen in the area at the time, telling KCLR Live it was “A black Volkswagen Touran, registration number 07 MH 5766, we’d be interested to speak to the owner of the vehicle or whoever was in the vehicle last night and ask them what they were doing in the golf club and if any of your listeners can help us track the progress of that vehicle around Castlecomer that night we’d greatly appreciate it, they may have been there for genuine reasons but we still like to speak to the owner or people driving it to eliminate them from our enquiries”

Anyone with information’s asked to contact Castlecomer Garda Station.