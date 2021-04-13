KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Gardaí investigating crash on Castledermot-Baltinglass Road
In particular they'd like to speak to the driver of a grey/silver Audi.
If you travelled along the Castledermot-Baltinglass Road last Saturday morning, Gardaí wants to hear from you.
They’re investigating a collision that happened on the stretch between 8 am and 8:30 am in which one of the people involved failed to remain at the scene.
In particular, they’d like to speak with the driver of what’s understood to be a grey/silver Audi which had a body kit on the car and a missing passenger wing mirror as well as further damage to the front of the vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Castledermot Garda Station on 059 9144112, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.