Gardaí investigating early morning claim of a firearm being discharged in Clonmel Co Tipperary

Gardaí in Co Tipperary are investigating an alleged discharge of a firearm in the early hours of this morning.

They had a report just after midnight claiming that the incident had taken place in the Brook Crescent area of Oldbridge, Clonmel.

Nobody was injured but a residential property was damaged.

A BMW 3 series saloon car was located burnt out in the Seskin area of Kilsheelan a short time later.

Both scenes are currently preserved to allow a technical examination to take place.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have information ito come forward, in particular they’re keen to hear from anybody with dashcam footage of either area.