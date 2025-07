Gardaí are investigating a burglary that took place in the Greenview area of Ballyragget yesterday

The incident occurred sometime between 7am and 5pm, it’s understood that entry was gained to the house, and a quantity of cash was taken from a safe inside the property.

Authorities are appealing to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or who might have dashcam or doorbell footage from the area during that time to contact Kilkenny Garda Station.