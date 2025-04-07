Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 49-year-old James McCarthy who was reported missing from his home in Carlow since Sunday 6th April 2025.



James was last seen in Kilkenny city at approximately midday on Sunday afternoon.

James is described as being approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall with a stocky build, short brown hair and blue eyes. He has a number of tattoos on his forearms.

When last seen, James was wearing a green fleece, green pants, black body-warmer and brown shoes.

Gardaí and James’s family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information on James’s whereabouts is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 7775000, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.