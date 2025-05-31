Gardaí in Kilkenny have put in place a traffic plan ahead of the All Ireland U20 final in Nowlan Park this afternoon.

Ahead of the game’s throw-in at 3pm, fans are being reminded that Nowlan Park is in a residential area, and to respect residents and park responsibly.

Parking is available for the match at O’Loughlin Gaels, St. Canice’s Hospital, County Hall on Maudlin Street, and Disability Parking is available in McDonagh Junction.

City Centre carparks will also be available for fans to use this afternoon.

In a statement, Divisional Roads Policing Inspector Paul Donoghue provided more information.

“We’d ask people ot use the official car parking space available, and refrain from parking on the roadsides. There’s quite a number of things going on in Kilkenny over the weekend, and the Cat Laughs Festival is one of them, so it’s going to be a very busy weekend, so we want people to get in and get out safely. There’s also the Citylink inside in Kilkenny, so if people want to park on the opposite side of the City, and use the Citylink, which brings them to Hebron Road and O’Loughlin Road, feel free to do so. We’d ask people to leave in plenty of time, and be early for the game, and enjoy the day.”