Gardaí issue warning after ‘distraction burglary’ in Kilkenny city

You’re being warned to be on the lookout after a burglary scam in Kilkenny last week.

A sum of money was stolen by a bogus caller.

Kilkenny Gardai are describing this incident as a distraction burglary.

It happened when a woman called to the door of a couple on Johnswell Road last Monday.

She claimed to be looking for a cat in the back garden of their home and the concerned couple let her in and helped with ”the search”.

However, they later discovered a sum of cash had been stolen from their home.

The suspect is described as a non-Irish woman around 19 years of age.

Gardaí are warning homeowners to be vigilant and they say you should always check out the authenticity of anyone calling to your door before letting them into your home.

They are appealing for anyone with any information to contact Kilkenny Garda Station.