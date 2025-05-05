Gardaí are urging drivers to slow down and to take all necessary precautions, as a busy May bank holiday weekend on Irish roads continues.

The warning locally comes as part of a concerted road safety campaign, which will continue until 7am tomorrow morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

More people are being caught on phones while driving than ever, with almost 60 thousand offences over the last three years.

Gardaí­ are warning drivers are increasingly being caught watching Netflix, having online work meetings, and using social media.

Over 6 thousand people were fined just in the first three months of this year – meaning 2025 is on course to be the worst year yet.

At the same time, Gardaí are reporting an increase in drug-driving, with an average of 282 people arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs every month.

Speaking to KCLR News, Divisional Roads Policing Inspector Paul Donoghue said that people need to take care if driving after socialising.

“Think of the most important things, if you’ve been out drinking last night and socialising last night, please do not get into your car and drive this morning. Unfortunately, we have had people arrested this morning over the legal limit, from socialising last night, so we’d just ask people to leave their cars at home until they are safe to do so, in the late afternoon maybe, and give themselves time to let the alcohol wear out of their system.”