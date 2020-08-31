Gardai find no Saturday night Covid breaches in Kilkenny City

Local Gardai says they found no breaches of public health guidelines in Kilkenny over the weekend.

There were reports locally that scenes on John Street on Saturday night were in breach of the covid regulations.

It comes a videos of people partying on the street on Kilarney were condemned.

But local Gardai says they were patrolling and carrying out inspections of pubs and restaurants – and found full compliance.

Local Taxi Driver Ray has told KCLR LIVE that it was very busy when the bars and restaurant closed on Saturday night but the Gardai were out in force.

Cathaoirleach of KIlkenny County Council, Andrew McGuinness, says social media is painting an inaccurate picture and local publicans have to be commended for their compliance.

meanwhile, Pub owners who are forced to close for breaching Covid-19 rules could be jailed for a year, if they re-open early.

Legislation’s being published later, empowering Gardaí to shut down establishments for 30 days, if they don’t follow the public health guidelines.

A pub could also be fined 2,500 euro for not displaying a sign outside, informing the public of its closure.

The government’s also consulting with the arts sector about allowing events to go ahead, but only if alcohol isn’t served.

howver, The Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors General Secretary, Antoinette Cunningham, says officers aren’t clear on how to enforce the rules