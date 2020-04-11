Gardai offer help to anybody cocooning who needs prescriptions or food

”We would be delighted to help…”

That’s the message from a local Garda inspector as he is reminding anyone cocooning that Gardaí are available to pick up prescriptions or food if needed.

As Operation Fanacht is ongoing, Gardaí are re-enforcing the Government message that staying at home is the best way to keep friends, family and communities safe.

Speaking on KCLR, Inspector Paul Donoghue of Kilkenny District Office said they have the man power to carry out jobs like this… and he’s encouraging people to get in touch if they need assistance.

***KCLR listeners are reminded that there are two local helplines up and running in Carlow and Kilkenny.