Gardaí out in force as Operation Storm underway in Kilkenny

15 people have been arrested so for a range of local crimes with the latest installment of Operation Storm underway in Kilkenny.

Over 100 members have been briefed this morning and there are 26 trainees from the Garda College in Templemore helping them out.

Community engagement teams are also in Coon, Muckalee, Johnswell and later at MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre.

Local Garda Superintendent Derek Hughes outlines some of what’s due to happen:

“As part of the operation, there’s a checkpoint cordon in place. It’s designed to deter criminals from entering or conducting criminal activities in Kilkenny.

“We’re looking forward to a very productive day. We have 40 arrests planned for the day and some of them are already in hand – searching in locations including Clondalkin and Tallaght in Dublin; warrants to be carried out in Waterford and Tipperary and we have a lot of activity around the city here and in Carlow also.”