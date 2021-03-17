Gardaí out in force nationwide as anti-lockdown protests are expected

A major garda operation is under way across the country to ensure people adhere to Covid-19 restrictions this St Patrick’s Day.

More than 2,500 gardaí will be on duty nationwide to prevent large gatherings, non essential travel and house parties.

Public order units have been deployed to various parts of Dublin – where anti-lockdown protests are expected – along with the air, dog and mounted units.

Former Garda Assistant Commissioner, Pat Leahy, doesn’t expect big numbers at the demonstrations;

“I think the guards will be well capable of policing that. I think they’re going to be very proactive, starting very early this morning. It will be difficult enough to get into the city without a legitimate excuse, so I think the guards are well ready for this. The plan is in place” he explained.