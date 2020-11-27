Gardaí reiterate appeal for witnesses to Carlow Town robbery

There’s a renewed appeal for witnesses to a robbery at a Carlow Town supermarket earlier this week.

It happened at about 8 o’clock on Tuesday evening at Iceland.

A man was seen leaving the rear of the property and heading for the Tullow Road.

He’s described as being about six foot in height, well built and possibly in his late thirties or early forties.

He was wearing a distinctive grey army-style camouflage jacket with a grey hoodie underneath as well as dark Liverpool tracksuit bottoms, blue Nike runners and black gloves.