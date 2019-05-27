Carlow Gardaí Reiterate Appeal for Witnesses to Pollerton incident

Gardaí are reiterating their appeal for help in tracking down a man who held up a Carlow betting shop on Friday 24th May.

The robbery occured at night & the man was holding what appeared to be a handgun.

A lone male entered Boyle Sports in Sandhills, Pollerton just before 8:30pm threatening staff.

Nobody was injured but the man made his escape with a reasonable sum of money.

Inspector Audrey Dormer says he left on foot & may have drawn the attention of some in the area at the time.