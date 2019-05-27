KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Carlow Gardaí Reiterate Appeal for Witnesses to Pollerton incident
Gardaí are reiterating their appeal for help in tracking down a man who held up a Carlow betting shop on Friday 24th May.
The robbery occured at night & the man was holding what appeared to be a handgun.
A lone male entered Boyle Sports in Sandhills, Pollerton just before 8:30pm threatening staff.
Nobody was injured but the man made his escape with a reasonable sum of money.
Inspector Audrey Dormer says he left on foot & may have drawn the attention of some in the area at the time.