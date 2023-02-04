Gardai remind motorists to drive safely during first-ever St. Brigid’s Bank Holiday weekend

Road users across Carlow and Kilkenny are being reminded to drive safely and to never ever drink and drive, on this first-ever St Brigid’s bank holiday weekend.

The call comes from Kilkenny Gardaí, following the highest death toll on the roads nationally for the month of January, in a decade.

Roads Policing Inspector for Carlow and Kilkenny Paul Donoghue says that there will be a much increased presence of Gardaí on the roads across the two counties over the course of the weekend; “We will be doing a lot of additional checkpoints across the weekend, and we have nearly doubled our number of checkpoints for mandatory intoxicants. So what we’ll be doing then is – there will be double the amount of checkpoints, testing people for drink and drug driving.”