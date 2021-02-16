Gardaí remind you to not drive under the influence of an intoxicant after motorists in both Carlow and Kilkenny arrested in recent days

One person’s been arrested following the seizure of drugs to the value of almost €5,000 in Carlow.

It’s after the District Drugs Unit conducted a search of a property under warrant yesterday.

Suspected diamorphine (pending analysis) was located with a quantity of suspected cannabis herb.

Meanwhile, Gardaí are reminding you to not drive under the influence of an intoxicant after two motorists were detected locally in recent days.

Thomastown Roads Policing Unit arrested one driver on suspicion of drink driving outside Stoneyford, Co Kilkenny with a breath sample proving the person was over twice the legal limit.

That person’s been charged to Kilkenny District Court.

And Carlow Roads Policing Unit at an Operation Fanacht checkpoint in Ballon, Co Carlow arrested a driver after an oral fluid test proved positive for cannabis.

Some of that drug was also seized as was the car under the Clancy Amendment as the motorist was an unaccompanied learner permit holder.

Results of blood specimen analysis awaited but a prosecution’s expected to follow.