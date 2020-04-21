Gardai renew appeal for crash witnesses in Tullow after woman in her twenties dies

Local Gardai are renewing their appeal for information or witnesses to a crash near Tullow two weeks ago – after a woman in her twenties died.

She had been rushed to hospital after the car she was in hit at house at the Forge Cross on the Rathoe Road in the early hours of Wednesday the 8th of April.

She died from her injuries on Sunday evening.

Two other men in their twenties also suffered serious injuries in the crash which happened at about 2am, with one reported at the time to be critical but stable.

A fourth man escaped with only minor injuries while an elderly woman was uninjured when the car hit the wall of her house.

Local Gardai are renewing their appeal for witnesses and especially anyone with dashcam footage to contact the station in Tullow.