Gardaí reunite property stolen in Kilkenny with rightful owner
Stolen gardening equipment was recovered in Portlaoise
Chainsaws and other gardening equipment stolen in Kilkenny last year has been recovered.
Gardaí from Kilkenny, working with their colleagues in Portlaoise, searched a property in the Co Laois town recently.
There they discovered a range of items that had been stolen in 2021 in County Kilkenny.
Gardaí say all of the property has now been returned to its owner.