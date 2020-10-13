Gardai say no illegal sheebeens have to date been found in Carlow or Kilkenny

No illegal sheebeens have been found locally, officially at least.

As part of Operation Navigation a number of premises in Laois, Meath & Westmeath have been searched by gardai investigating alleged breaches of liquor licencing legislation in support of current public health measures.

Substantial quantities of alcohol were seized with beer taps, coolers, kegs, spirit dispensers & other bar wear.

No arrests were made in this phase of the investigations which was launched following a number of reports from the public.

Gardai in Carlow & Kilkenny say no such outlets have been detected across either county to date.

Deputy Commissioner Policing and Security John Twomey said, “The vast majority of licensed premises are complying with the public health guidelines and regulations”.

He adds “The operation of any unlicensed premises puts at risk individuals and communities. This is not acceptable and under Operation Navigation An Garda Síochána will continue to take appropriate action. I would also like to thank members of the public who brought some of these matters to our attention.”

Enquiries are ongoing and files will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A garda statement says “The COVID-19 Pandemic remains a public health crisis and An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to all citizens to comply with Public Health Guidelines and Regulations in order to continue to save lives”.

Members also appeal to anyone with information about the operation of illegal Shebeen’s to contact their local Garda Station.

Photos with thanks to An Garda Siochana