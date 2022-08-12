Gardaí say no injuries reported in today’s three-vehicle crash on Kilkenny Ring Road

Gardaí are reporting no injuries following today’s three-vehicle crash on the Kilkenny ring road.

It happened on the approach to the Dublin Road Roundabout at lunchtime, from the Bennettsbridge Road Roundabout side.

Only material damage was caused to the vehicles involved.

It’s the latest incident on local roads following this morning’s multi-car one on the N77 between Kilkenny and Ballyragget and last night’s on the route between Kilkenny and Tullaroan which led to five teenagers being hospitalised.

Meanwhile, there were also reports of a two-car crash in Carlow this morning between Fenagh and the Tinryland roundabout.