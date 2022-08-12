Tullaroan Road in Kilkenny closed at Liss Cross following serious crash overnight

UPDATE 1pm, Friday 12th August:

The Tullaroan Road in Kilkenny’s reopened after being closed all morning for a technical examination

Five teenage girls were injured in the single-car crash – all occupants of the car were taken to St Luke’s general hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny and Waterford University Hospital – some with very serious injuries.

Earlier story

A stretch of road between Tullaroan and Kilkenny remains closed following a serious crash last night.

It happened at Liss Cross shortly after 9o’clock and involved one vehicle.

Gardaí, fire and ambulance crews attended the scene and five teenage girls were taken to hospital – some of their injuries are understood to be serious.

A forensic examination of the crash scene will be carried out this morning and the road will remain closed for a number of hours.

Traffic will need to divert via Kilmanagh or Freshford.